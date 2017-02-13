3 new HomeTeamNS clubhouses to be built

SINGAPORE: Three more HomeTeamNS clubhouses will be built over the next 10 to 15 years in the northern, eastern and western parts of Singapore, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam announced at the opening of a new satellite clubhouse at Tampines Hub on Monday (Feb 13).

A review of HomeTeamNS was launched in 2012 by Mr Masagos Zulkifli, then president of the organisation. The review aimed to address the changing needs of police and civil defence national servicemen and their families.

The first of the new clubhouses will be located near Khatib-Yishun and is expected to replace the existing one in Sembawang by 2020. It will focus on indoor sports and recreational facilities. The second will be located near Bedok Reservoir and will have a waterfront haven theme, while the third will be in the future Tengah Forest Town, replacing the current clubhouse in Bukit Batok.

"We have studied the needs of our HomeTeamNS community. The new clubhouses will have well-appointed modern facilities ... and will be located near public transport facilities," said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Law Minister.

A series of events will also be held to commemorate NS50 for the Home Team. For instance, a Home Team Show and Festival will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from May 3 to 7.

The show will demonstrate how HomeTeam regular servicemen, NS officers, volunteers and community work together to safeguard Singapore's safety. There will also be interactive exhibits, operational demonstrations and vehicle displays at the festival.