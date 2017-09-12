3 of 5 workers injured in Bukit Batok blast discharged from hospital

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Three of the five workers injured after Monday's explosion at an industrial building in Bukit Batok have been discharged, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in an update on Tuesday (Sep 12).

One remains in Ng Teng Fong Hospital and is "recovering well", Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan said in a post on the ministry's Facebook page. He added that the other worker suffered second degree burns, and is at the burns centre at Singapore General Hospital.

The impact of the blast at Enterprise Centre shattered windows and caused the partial collapse of a brick wall inside an 11th floor unit, which belongs to Traditional Chinese Medicine manufacturer ZTP Ginseng Birdnest.

"This is another example of an unfortunate workplace accident that should not have happened," said Mr Tan, adding that MOM’s investigations with the Singapore Civil Defence Force and BCA are ongoing.

WORKERS TOLD TO STAY HOME

ZTP Ginseng Birdnest director Phang Kwee San told Channel NewsAsia that the injured workers include four women and one man. Three of them are Singaporeans, one is Malaysian and one is from China.

Its workers at Enterprise Centre have been told to stay at home while the company assesses the situation, and they could be redeployed to the company's headquarters in Tuas, the director added.

Some workers in the area told Channel NewsAsia they are concerned about the shattered windows which have yet to be removed.

One worker, SW Ong, said the windows are "shaking violently".

"If it rains tomorrow or the next couple of days, it will be even more dangerous," he said.

Another worker, Ong Poh Kwee, said: "I'm afraid that the windows may fall off and if someone were to walk under it when it happens, he or she may be hurt by it."

According to Mr Phang, ZTP Ginseng Birdnest's Bukit Batok unit is where the company produces its goods. The firm is currently talking to its insurance agent about claims, the director said.