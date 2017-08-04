3 police officers injured in violent tussle with suspect, man arrested

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink-driving, drug-related offences and for injuring three police officers when he resisted arrest.



This happened on Friday (Aug 4) at about 9.15am, when police saw him riding a motorcycle recklessly along the pavement at Block 405 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Instead of stopping his motorcycle as instructed, the man tried to flee, said the police in response to media queries after a video of him scuffling with police made its rounds online.

"He started to turn violent against the officers, causing hurt to three officers in the process," said the police.





It added that the three officers received medical treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. One of them remains hospitalised with head injuries, while another is recovering from a broken thumb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passers-by were seen in the video helping one of the injured police officers.

Members of the public helping an officer who was hurt during the tussle. (Photo: Facebook/Boysam Je)

The man will be charged on Aug 5.



The police said it takes "a serious view" of hurt against its officers who are discharging their duties.