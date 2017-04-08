3 sent to hospital after Holland Road traffic accident
- Posted 08 Apr 2017 08:15
- Updated 08 Apr 2017 08:20
SINGAPORE: Three people were conveyed to hospital after a road traffic accident early on Saturday (Apr 8) at the junction of Sixth Avenue and Holland Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.
A photo submitted to Channel NewsAsia showed two damaged cars sitting on top of the road divider.
The SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at 12am on Saturday, adding that three people were sent to National University Hospital.
