3 Singaporeans among those who died in Johor bus crash: Hospital

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans were among the 14 killed when a bus plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine near Jalan Kangkar Senangah Pagoh on Saturday (Dec 24).

A list of deceased put up on a notice board at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar indicated that the victims include three Singapore citizens and a Malaysian who was working in Singapore, however Singapore authorities have yet to confirm this.

Muar hospital says 3 Singaporeans and 1 Malaysian working in Singapore among the dead after Pagoh bus crash https://t.co/8sUOdSVGWx pic.twitter.com/dZwaAbDrr6 — Kenneth Lim (林忠毅） (@KenLimCNA) December 24, 2016

The victims had been on an Alisan Golden Coach Express bus bus which left Johor Bahru's Larkin Bus Station at 2am for Kuala Lumpur, said Muar police chief ACP Azman Ayob.



Sixteen other people were injured, six of them Singaporeans. They were sent to the Sultanah Fatimah hospital for treatment.



Earlier on Saturday evening, the hospital had said the injured Singaporeans, who suffered mainly fractures and were in stable condition, were still receiving treatment.



ACP Azman said he believed the speeding bus plunged into the ravine along the North-South expressway and crashed into a concrete barrier of the tunnel at Kampung Jayo.



Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam expressed sadness over the incident in a Facebook post on Saturday night.

An emailed statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore said: "We are saddened by the tragic bus accident. The Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru is in close contact with the Johor authorities."



"Our Consul-General and MFA officers are at the hospital in Muar to assist affected Singaporeans and their next-of-kin," the statement added.