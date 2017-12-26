3 Singaporeans killed, 1 injured in Arizona highway accident

Their silver Hyundai crossed the painted median on State Route 64, colliding with a green Dodge van in a fatal crash that killed the drivers of both vehicles, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told Channel NewsAsia.

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans were killed and another injured in a road accident in the United States last Friday (Dec 22).

The four were en route to the Grand Canyon in Arizona in a silver Hyundai sedan, when it collided head-on with a Dodge van.

The Hyundai was travelling northbound on State Route 64 and "crossed the painted median, colliding with a green Dodge van travelling southbound", the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries about the incident.



"The Dodge van travelled off the roadway and into a ravine. The Hyundai then collided with a third vehicle."

The driver of the Hyundai and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while another passenger in the Hyundai was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge van was also pronounced dead at the scene, and four passengers in the van were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No injuries were reported from the third vehicle.

Initial US media reports suggested that the Singaporeans had been travelling in the van.

The injured Singaporean is currently in a stable condition and remains warded in hospital, Channel NewsAsia understands.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it would not release the identities of those killed until it confirms that all next of kin have been notified.



Channel NewsAsia understands the Singapore Consulate General in San Francisco is rendering its assistance.