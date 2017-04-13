3 Smile Division dentists charged with helping make false Medisave claims

SINGAPORE: Three dentists practising at clinics operated by The Smile Division Dental Group were on Thursday (Apr 13) charged with authorising false Medisave claims on behalf of their patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release.

Dr Cecil Goh, Dr Steven Ang and Dr Daniel Liew were charged in court for "numerous counts of abetment by conspiracy" to cheat the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board between 2011 and 2013, MOH said.

They had allegedly authorised the submission of Medisave claims to the CPF Board saying that multiple surgeries had been performed when they had not.

The ministry said it lodged a police report in July 2014 following its audits at four clinics operated by The Smile Division.

The dentists will be given two weeks to respond to MOH and if they are unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, their Medisave accreditation will be suspended from May 5.

This means that the trio can continue to provide dental treatment, but they will not be able to make Medisave claims on behalf of their patients, MOH said.

Examples of dental procedures that are Medisave-claimable include the surgical insertion of dental implants and surgical extractions.

Commenting on the case, Chief Dental Officer Assoc Prof Patrick Tseng noted that many Singaporeans use their Medisave to pay for dental treatments.



"There has generally been a high level of compliance by Medisave-accredited dentists with the rules on Medisave usage," he said. "We take a serious view of the few instances of fraudulent claims and unlawful practice."

MOH said it would also refer the matter to the Singapore Dental Council, given the severity of the alleged offences.