3 suspected drug traffickers arrested at Joo Chiat apartment, 3.5kg of heroin seized

SINGAPORE: Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested on Thursday (Jun 22) after a raid conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) at an apartment in Joo Chiat.



CNB officers raided the apartment, located on Ceylon Road, and arrested three Singaporeans - two men aged 43 and 44, and a 39-year-old woman, the agency said in a press release.



A total of 3.5kg of heroin, 160g of Ice, 44g of cannabis, a small amount of Erimin-5 and ecstacy tablets, and a bottle of methadone were seized at the apartment, CNB said, adding that the drugs have a street value of about S$265,270.



Investigations are ongoing, CNB added.



If convicted of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, the suspects face the death penalty. The same penalty applies for those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis.

