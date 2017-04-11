3 taken to hospital after SMRT bus and Uber car collide near Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital after an SMRT bus and an Uber car collided at a junction near Marina Bay Sands on Tuesday (Apr 11).

The accident occurred at the junction of Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue, according to police.



The Uber driver, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Raffles Hospital with abrasions. The two female passengers - both aged 30 - were taken to Singapore General Hospital. Channel NewsAsia understands one woman passenger had abrasions and the other suffered an internal injury.



Mr Patrick Nathan, SMRT's vice president for corporate information and communications said the accident occurred around 2pm and involved SMRT bus service 171.

"There were no passengers on the bus and the bus captain did not suffer any injuries. The driver and two passengers on board the private car were taken to hospital."

He added that SMRT had reached out to the three and was investigating the incident.



