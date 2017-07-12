3 women arrested for vice activities at Jurong West flat

SINGAPORE: Three women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, the police said on Wednesday (Jul 12).

The three, aged between 26 and 44, were arrested on Monday during a police raid at a flat in Jurong West Street 65. Channel NewsAsia understands that the women are Chinese nationals.

The three women were arrested at a flat in Jurong West Street 65. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Preliminary investigations found that the women, who were on social visits to Singapore, had advertised their sexual services online, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of keeping, managing or assisting in the management of a brothel faces up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$3,000, or both. Repeat offenders face a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.