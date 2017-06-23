3 women arrested in Jurong West for alleged prostitution

SINGAPORE: Three foreign women have been arrested for allegedly being involved in vice-related activities, said the police in a news release on Friday (Jun 23).

The arrests took place on Wednesday when police raided a flat at Jurong West Street 65, during which condoms and lubricants were seized.



Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects, aged between 37 and 42, had been advertising their sexual services on various online platforms. They were in Singapore on social visit passes.



Investigations are ongoing.



Three women suspected of being involved in prostitution led out of a Jurong West flat. (Photo: SPF)

The police said anyone found assisting in vice activities will be dealt with severely, adding that house owners who rent their premises for vice-related activities may be jailed for up to three years, fined a maximum of S$3,000 or both, if convicted for the first time.

The penalties are harsher - a jail term of up to five years and a maximum fine of S$10,000 - for the second or subsequent conviction.