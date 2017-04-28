3 women arrested on third day of police raid on massage parlours

SINGAPORE: Three women were arrested on Friday (Apr 28) when police raided massage parlours in Upper Paya Lebar, Sennett Estate and MacPherson.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the women, aged between 36 and 45, are accused of offering sexual services to their clients for S$100 to S$150.

Condoms wrapped in aluminium foil and concealed in pill bottles were seized, and action is being taken against three massage establishments for offences under the Massage Establishments Act, said the police in a news release on Friday.

Condoms concealed in aluminium foil and hidden in pill bottles were seized in the police raid. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

A total of 15 massage parlours were checked during three days of police operations which began on Wednesday.



Six women were arrested in Little India on Wednesday. Checks were also conducted that same day in Bukit Batok and on Thursday in Clementi but no one was arrested.

The police said the operations are part of efforts to ensure that massage establishments adhere to the rules and conditions of their licences.



"The police take a serious view against massage establishments that contravene the provisions under the Massage Establishments Act," it said.