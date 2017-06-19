30 heavy vehicle drivers issued summonses in joint enforcement operation

SINGAPORE: Thirty heavy vehicle drivers were issued with 62 summonses on Monday (Jun 19) during a joint enforcement operation involving Traffic Police (TP), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA).

The summonses were issued for various traffic offences such as speeding, failing to keep left on expressways and using mobile communication devices while driving.

Additionally, a foreign heavy vehicle was made to turn back to Malaysia for excessive smoke emission, police said in a media release.



The authorities also found 36 instances of LTA offences such as the illegal modification of vehicles, police said.

This is part of an ongoing month-long series of operations clamping down on errant drivers of heavy vehicles such as prime movers, buses and tipper trucks.

Police reiterated on Monday that the number of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles are on the rise. In 2015, 34 cases were recorded, while in 2016 this rose by 20.6 per cent to 41 cases. "As heavy vehicle drivers spend many hours on the roads and are always on a tight schedule, it is even more important for them to obey all traffic rules and regulations," the police said.

“Heavy vehicles because of their size have the propensity to cause greater damage and loss of lives when involved in an accident," said Deputy Commander of Traffic Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Devrajan Bala. "Through these ground operations, TP hopes to further shape the behaviour of the heavy vehicle drivers to safeguard other road users.”