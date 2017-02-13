300 students to work on IT problems public agencies face

SINGAPORE: About 300 students in Singapore will get the opportunity to work on tech problems faced by public agencies after the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) signed agreements with eight schools on Monday (Feb 13).

Agreements were signed with eight institutes of higher learning – the five polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore Institute of Technology and Singapore University of Technology and Design – to help students develop tech know-how by working on real-world challenges faced by public sector agencies.

Through these agreements, GovTech will provide students exposure through internships, attachments, final-year projects and tech-related competitions where they can gain hands-on experience.

For instance, potential projects with the Singapore University of Technology and Design include automated detection and execution of security measures to protect wireless networks from external attacks, GovTech said. An example of such attacks is the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on StarHub's broadband network via third-party appliances such as webcams.

With the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), possible projects include smart assisted healthcare that enable active ageing, such as helping elderly patients go through physiotherapy exercises on their own.

"SIT will focus on strengthening cyber physical securities in non-enterprise infrastructure including the Internet of Things, which are often vulnerable to hackers," said the university's vice-president of industry and community Ivan Lee.

Chief executive of GovTech Jacqueline Poh said: "This set of agreements will ... help develop our next generation of tech talent, which is key to building Singapore into a smart nation."

The agency will also continue to tap on its current InnoLeap programme, which connects institutes of higher learning, research institutes and commercial entities to work together to help public agencies overcome tech challenges.

Since its launch in August 2014, InnoLeap has conducted 21 sessions, involving about 1,000 participants from more than 70 organisations and close to 90 public agencies, according to the press release.