32 arrested in five-day vice crackdown

SINGAPORE: A total of 32 people were arrested in a recent five-day operation targeting vice activities, police said on Saturday (Dec 23).

Authorities said in a news release that the operation was conducted by the Central Police Division along Jalan Besar Road, Rangoon Road, Sing Joo Walk, Race Course Lane, Beach Road, Stamford Road, Cross Street and Kampong Bahru Road between Dec 18 and Dec 22.

Those arrested included 23 women and nine men, who were taken in for offences under the Women's Charter, Employment of Foreign Workers Act, Common Gaming House Act and Remote Gambling Act.



18 women suspected of providing sexual services were among those arrested in a recent anti-vice operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Of the women, 18 were suspected of providing sexual services in private apartments and hotels.

Police said unlicensed brothel operators may be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed a maximum of five years. Anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of someone else's prostitution may also be fined up to S$10,000 as well as jailed for five years.

