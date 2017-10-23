32-year-old charged for harassing, assaulting police

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Singaporean man was slapped with six charges on Monday (Oct 23) for harassing and assaulting police officers.



Ganesh Valas Supa Maniam allegedly stood in the middle of the road and disrupted traffic while shouting at police officers on Sep 28 last year. This happened at about 6.15pm at Block 326 Serangoon Ave 3.

At around the same time that day, he was said to have hurled abusive words repeatedly at a police officer, an offence similar to one he was convicted for in June 2012.

He allegedly went on to hit the cheek of another police officer, as well as kicked his legs out and spat on the shoe of a third police officer. Ganesh is also accused of repeatedly hurling vulgarities at the third officer.

For assaulting a public servant, he could be jailed up to four years and fined if found guilty. If convicted of disorderly behaviour, he faces a jail term of up to six months and a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Ganesh will be in court for the next hearing on Nov 6.

