36 arrested for misusing boarding pass since January

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested 36 for misusing their boarding passes since January this year.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 3), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it arrested two female students, aged 19 and 16, for misusing their boarding passes at the transit area of Changi Airport on Apr 30. They had bought their air tickets to meet their idol, a South Korean hip-hop star, and had no intention to leave Singapore, preliminary investigations showed.



Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter into the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act, police said.



If convicted, they face a fine of S$1,000, a jail term of two years, or both.