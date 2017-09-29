36 women arrested in vice raid on Jalan Besar hotel

SINGAPORE: A total of 36 women were arrested during a raid at a hotel along Jalan Besar Road on Tuesday (Sep 26) for their suspected involvement in vice activities.

The women, aged between 21 and 38, were on valid social visit passes, police said on Friday. They allegedly made use of their stay in Singapore to commit vice-related offences.



Preliminary investigations revealed that a vice syndicate had been advertising the sexual services of women on different vice websites and online platforms, including WeChat, police said.



Under the Women’s Charter, anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, faces up to five years' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

The same penalties apply to anyone convicted of being the tenant, occupier or person in charge of a brothel.

Last May, 24 foreigners were also arrested at a hotel along Jalan Besar Road for their suspected involvement in vice activities.

