36-year-old man arrested after driving into water at Sentosa Cove

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man who reportedly drove into the water at Sentosa Cove on Friday (Aug 25) has been arrested, after being rescued from his car.



The police said it was alerted to a traffic accident at about 2.10pm involving a car and a Sentosa ranger, adding that the car ended up in the sea.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the ranger was on a patrol bike when the accident happened, and that passers-by helped to rescue the driver from the water.

Both men were taken to the Singapore General Hospital, said the police, adding that the driver was conscious while the ranger suffered slight injuries.

According to eyewitness Ang Chee Boon, the driver was being pursued by the Sentosa ranger and he did not try to escape after his car plunged into the water.

Mr Ang posted on Facebook a video which showed the car sinking and two men throwing lifebuoys into the water. He added that a man from a yacht nearby eventually dived in to pull the driver out of his car.

Police said investigations are ongoing. The driver was arrested for a rash act causing hurt and for criminal trespass.