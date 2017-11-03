36-year-old woman investigated for making false police report about robbery

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old woman is being investigated for making a false police report claiming that she was robbed, said the police on Friday (Nov 3).



The police said the woman lodged a report on Thursday, saying that a man had punched and robbed her of a mobile phone and three gold chains.

Several inconsistencies were found during the course of investigations, said the police. It turns out that the woman was angry with her boyfriend after a dispute, and decided to make a false report against him.

Investigations against the woman are ongoing. Anyone convicted of giving false information to a public servant faces up to one year in jail, a maximum fine of S$5,000 or both, if convicted.

"The police would like to remind the public that police resources can be put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigate false reports or false information," said the Singapore Police Force.