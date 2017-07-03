38 Oxley Road dispute: Lee Hsien Yang asks if DPM Teo thinks a ministerial committee should opine on 'private dispute'

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang has again questioned if Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean believes that a "Ministerial Committee of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's subordinates should be opining on a private dispute between the PM and his siblings".



In his latest Facebook post on Monday (Jul 3) on the Oxley Road dispute, PM Lee's brother also asked if DPM Teo "believes that a secret Ministerial Committee is the right forum for re-examining a court-proved will".

In the post in which he provided a link to his letter to the committee in May 2017, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said there were "five facts" that DPM Teo has not said about the "secret committee".

The five points he listed are as follows:



"It refused to reveal the identity of its members, and its terms of reference.

It refused to list the options under consideration. It focused primarily on LHL's attacks on Lee Kuan Yew's demolition wish. These were repetitions of earlier attacks made by LHL's then-personal lawyer, Lucien Wong. It involved the Attorney-General's Chambers over LHL's 'private family matter'."

Here's the letter in full: