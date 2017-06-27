38 Oxley Road dispute: Lee Hsien Yang has not explained why Govt asked to make decision now on house, Indranee says

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang has not answered the “basic question” of why the Government is being asked to decide now on whether founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s family home at 38 Oxley Road should be demolished, Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah said on Tuesday (Jun 27).

Ms Indranee was responding to a Facebook post by Mr Lee Hsien Yang – the youngest son of Mr Lee Kuan Yew – earlier on Tuesday.

In the post, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said he and his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, "have never asked the Government to allow us to demolish the house now, only after Wei Ling's departure".

In her reply, Ms Indranee pointed out that in Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean’s statement on Jun 17, he had explained that a ministerial committee to decide on the fate of the house was established because the two Lee siblings wanted the Government to “commit itself immediately to demolishing the house”.

Ms Indranee again questioned why the Government was being asked to decide now, since Dr Lee is still living in the house.

“What is the urgency? This question has not been answered,” she wrote.

"As Mr Lee Hsien Yang would know, this government cannot, as a matter of principle, bind a future government that is elected by the people 20 to 30 years from now," she added.



