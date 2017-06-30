38 Oxley Road dispute: Lee Wei Ling again questions PM Lee’s account, quotes email from Janadas Devan

Dr Lee highlighted a portion of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s statutory declaration, which stated that Mr Lee Kuan Yew “came to accept Cabinet’s position” that the house would be demolished, and cited an 2011 email by Mr Janadas Devan, who is now the Chief of Government Communications.

SINGAPORE: Dr Lee Wei Ling, sister of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on Friday (Jun 30) again questioned the latter’s account regarding whether their family home at 38 Oxley Road should be demolished, this time highlighting what the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew said following a Cabinet meeting in Jul 21, 2011.

In a Facebook post, Dr Lee posted a screengrab of part of PM Lee’s statutory declaration on Mr Lee Kuan Yew seeking his son’s views on whether the house would be retained as a heritage site. PM Lee said he told Mr Lee that Cabinet “was unlikely to agree to demolish the house after he died” and his father “then took a number of steps which put beyond any doubt that he came to accept Cabinet’s position”.

Dr Lee, in the same post, also attached a screengrab of an email dated Jul 28, 2011, from the current Chief of Government Communications Janadas Devan that appeared to contradict PM Lee’s statement.

Mr Devan said in that email that he saw the then-Minister Mentor, together with the team working on a book project on 38 Oxley Road.

“He said house will be torn down. It is obvious that is what he wants,” Mr Devan wrote, according to the screengrab of the email. “It will be a small minded people that denies him this personal wish. I think he’s wrong wishing it, but I’d feel awful denying him what he obviously wants.”

POST “BLARES” MISLEADING INFORMATION: MR DEVAN

Later on Friday, Mr Devan wrote in the comments section that the Facebook post “blares, tabloid-style, misleading information” – something that he said is not Dr Lee’s style having edited her work for many years when he was working at the Straits Times.

The government official added that the email attached was written when he was Associate Editor of the Straits Times, and not in his current capacity as Chief of Government Communications.

Said Mr Devan: “When (Mr Lee Kuan Yew) met us in July 2011, he made plain that he wanted the house to be demolished. But as the months and years passed, the nature of the project changed as it became less definitive whether the house would be demolished – and if so, when.”

He added that there was “no doubt then or now” that Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s preference was to demolish the house, but shifting instructions heard from the family in 2011 to 2012, including from Dr Lee, indicated that “the fate of the house had by no means been decided at that point”.

Mr Devan said he ceased to be involved in the Oxley Road book project in July 2012 when he left the Straits Times, but his personal view remains that “Mr Lee’s wish to demolish 38 Oxley Rd should be granted the moment you are no longer living in it, which may be 20, 30 or more years in the future”.

He added: “In the meantime, I am as baffled as most Singaporeans why (your brother) Hsien Yang and you wish to consume all of us in your personal family matters. Please: Think of Singapore, and forget the rest.”

This is the latest development in an ongoing dispute that spilled into the public domain on Jul 14, when both Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang issued a joint six-page statement "What has happened to Lee Kuan Yew's values?". They outlined their father’s wish for the house to be demolished immediately after his death, and alleged that PM Lee wanted to preserve the house “to inherit (Lee Kuan Yew’s) credibility”.



The prime minister will refute the charges in a ministerial statement when Parliament sits on Jul 3, and has instructed that the party whip for the People's Action Party, in which he is the secretary-general, to be lifted during the session.