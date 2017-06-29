38 Oxley Road dispute: 'No confidence' that complete account will be told in Parliament, says Lee Hsien Yang

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on Thursday (Jun 29) that he has "no confidence" that a "fair, transparent or complete account of events" will be told in Parliament when his brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addresses the dispute involving their childhood home at 38 Oxley Road.

"Only his side of the story will air, with no promise of truthfulness due to parliamentary privilege," Mr Lee said on his Facebook page.

He added: "We believe that key issues such as his abuse of power will be simply swept under the carpet. The accused controls both process and outcome in this forum."

PM Lee has promised to deal with the allegations when Parliament sits on Jul 3, saying that the "baseless accusations" against him and the Government must be dealt with openly. He also invited all Members of Parliament to question him and his Cabinet colleagues vigorously on the matter.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, however, reiterated that a parliamentary session is "not the correct forum for investigations of this nature," and said the sitting on Jul 3 is another example of the Prime Minister misusing his position to drive his personal agenda.

"This parliamentary session is a forum that again places Hsien Loong before his subordinates. They lack both sufficient background and evidence of the numerous instances of abuse and conflicts of interest, many yet to be raised," Mr Lee wrote on Facebook. "Many MPs will fear career repercussions if they speak out against their superior."

At the centre of the very public spat between PM Lee and his siblings is the future of the house which belonged to their father, the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and whether it should be demolished.

PM Lee's siblings have questioned the need to set up a ministerial committee to consider options for the house, when the late Mr Lee had stated in his will his wish to have the house demolished immediately after his death or after his daughter, Dr Lee Wei Ling has moved out.

Chair of the ministerial committee, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, said earlier this week that it is "not true" that the Government is bent on preventing the demolition of the house, calling it a "misconception" that Mr Lee Hsien Yang may have.