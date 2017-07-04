38 Oxley Road dispute: PM Lee's siblings respond to his ministerial statement

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's siblings have responded to the ministerial statement he delivered on Monday (Jul 3) on the Oxley Road dispute.

Posting their reply on Facebook, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling said PM Lee "has made convoluted, but ultimately false, claims about Lee Kuan Yew's wishes". They added that PM Lee "is trying to suggest that because LKY signed some renovation plans in early 2012, he was open to preservation of the house."

Here is their response in full:

