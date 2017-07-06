38 Oxley Road: Govt still has to carry out responsibilities for issues of public interest fairly, says DPM Teo

SINGAPORE: The Government still has to carry out its responsibilities for issues that are of public interest "fairly, objectively and calmly", Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Thursday (Jul 6), in reference to the dispute over Lee Kuan Yew's 38 Oxley Road home.

DPM Teo made his comments on Facebook, hours after the siblings of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said they would cease presenting further evidence on social media, "provided that we and our father's wish are not attacked or misrepresented".

In his Facebook post, DPM Teo said he hoped that PM Lee and his siblings, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, could work through their disagreement.

"I hope that with the passage of time and cooling of emotions ... that the siblings can work through the disagreements," he wrote.

"But government still has to carry out its responsibilities for those issues that are of public interest fairly, objectively and calmly. And I will continue to do so."

His comments come after a two-day debate on the issue in Parliament, during which the Prime Minister delivered a ministerial statement in a bid to refute allegations of abuse of power made by his siblings.

