38-year-old man arrested in MRT molest case

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 25) for allegedly molesting a woman in an MRT train, said the police in a news release.

The arrest comes nearly three weeks after the police report was made. The victim told the police on Oct 6 that she had been molested by a man on board an MRT train travelling along Commonwealth Avenue West.

He was identified and arrested after investigations by police officers and the Public Transport Security Command.

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday for outrage of modesty. If convicted, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or given a combination of these punishments.