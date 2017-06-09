3kg of cannabis seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested after 3kg of cannabis was found in their car at Woodlands Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Jun 9).



The pair – Singaporeans aged 28 and 21 – were driving back from Malaysia in a Singapore-registered car at about 11.40pm on Wednesday when a checkpoint officer directed them for further inspections.

Two bundles of cannabis were found in the engine compartment of the car and one bundle was found in the car boot. The drugs are worth an estimated S$30,000.



The cannabis hidden in a car boot (Photo: ICA)

The case has been handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau.



If convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, the men face the death penalty. A kilogram of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 143 abusers for a week, ICA said.

