4,056 flats on offer in February BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,056 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats were launched in Punggol, Clementi and Tampines on Tuesday (Feb 14), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced.

This is the first tranche of 17,000 flats to be launched in 2017, it said.



Flats offered in this BTO launch range from 2-room Flexi to Three-Generation (3Gen) flats. The price range for these flats range from S$81,000 for a 2-room Flexi at Punggol's Waterway Sunrise II and Northshore Cove to S$571,000 for a 5-room flat at Clementi NorthArc and Clementi Peaks, excluding grants.



Eligible first-timer families can enjoy up to S$80,000 in housing grants, comprising

up to S$40,000 under the Additional Central Provident Fund (CPF) Housing Grant and up to another S$40,000 under the Special CPF Housing Grant, the agency said.





(Source: HDB)

A project in Woodlands, originally planned for launch in February 2017, has been deferred. Due to the site conditions, further review is needed to better integrate it with surrounding developments before it can be launched, HDB said in its press release.



Interested applicants for the current exercise may submit an application online at HDB's InfoWEB from Tuesday to next Monday. They can also apply at HDB Hub or any of HDB's branches.

In the next exercise in May, HDB will offer about 4,600 flats in Bidadari, Geylang, Woodlands and Yishun. Concurrently, it will also offer 3,000 sale of balance flats.

FAMILIES CAN LOOK FORWARD TO FRESH START



In the February exercise, families under the Fresh Start Housing Scheme will also be able to apply for 2-room Flexi flats for the first time since the scheme's launch in December last year.

The Fresh Start scheme is intended to help second-timer families staying in public rental flats with young children own their own flats again.



Eligible families will be able to buy a 2-room Flexi flat, with lease options ranging from 45 to 65 years, within one year of being placed on the scheme.



They will enjoy priority allocation of up to 10 per cent of the 2-room Flexi units on offer, according to HDB.

