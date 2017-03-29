4.67m passengers passed through Changi Airport in February

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled 4.67 million passengers in February this year, 1.5 per cent more than the same time last year, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in its press release on Wednesday (Mar 29).

Passenger traffic for the month remained stable compared to a year ago, which saw travel boosted by the Chinese New Year holidays in February 2016. Among the airport's top 10 country markets, India posted the strongest growth at 14 per cent, with traffic to Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi contributing to the growth.



There was also growth in traffic to Indonesia and Vietnam, both by 4 per cent, it added.

The airport operator also noted that it welcomed its first airline for the year, with the introduction of the US-Bangla Airlines on Mar 10. It operates services to Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Aircraft movement, however, saw a 1.7 per cent dip to 28,030 landings and takeoffs, CAG said, while cargo shipments rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to reach 146,870 tonnes.