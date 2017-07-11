4 charged for abusing SkillsFuture Credit scheme

SINGAPORE: Four individuals with links to training provider Biz HR Solutionz have been charged for abusing the SkillsFuture Credit scheme, according to a press release by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) on Tuesday (Jul 11).

Director of Biz HR, Zheng Zhenwei Eric, was slapped with the most charges - 150 - for instigating trainees to cheat the then-Workforce Development Agency (WDA) into disbursing SkillsFuture Credit to the training provider by submitting claims for courses that were not conducted. He also conspired with Tan Yu Sheng or Sim Chee Kiong to instigate trainees to cheat the government agency by inflating their claims.

Zheng also produced false course attendance records to WDA during its audit on Biz HR in 2016, the press release said.

Tan and Sim faces 22 and 18 charges, respectively, for conspiring with Zheng. A training facilitator, Yeo Junwei Joel, was also slapped with 31 charges for falsifying course attendance records, SSG said.



The punishment for each charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code (Chapter 224) is jail for up to 10 years, and a fine, while the punishment for each charge under Sections 417 and 477A of the Penal Code (Chapter 224) is jail of up to 3 years and 10 years, respectively, or a fine, or both.

Biz HR Solutionz was one of three training providers suspended from funding and grant assistance by WDA last July after an audit.

