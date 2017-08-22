4 Colombians jailed for breaking into 3 houses in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Four Colombians who broke into three houses in Singapore and made off with S$2,000 in cash were sentenced to one year’s jail on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The quartet had travelled here intending to break into landed properties and steal any valuables, deputy public prosecutor Marcus Foo said.

Puentes Entralgo Yuli Caterine, her husband Gonzales Gonzales Alvaro, and their friends Ordonez Saenz Jose Andres and Sandoval Rivera Edgar Alberto arrived in Singapore on May 2.

Caterine rented a Mercedes, so the group could “travel around the housing estate without raising any suspicions”, the prosecutor said. They also bought a crowbar, which they used to break into a house at Muswell Hill in Braddell on the night of May 6.

Gonzales, driving the Mercedes, dropped Caterine, Jose and Alberto off at Muswell Hill and waited in the car while the trio broke into a house.

They scaled a low wall to enter the premises and used the crowbar to force open a sliding door to gain entry into the house. They ransacked the property but could not find any valuables. They fled empty-handed after noticing the house was equipped with CCTV cameras.

At about 10pm, the victim returned home to find his house in a mess. Even a basket of laundry had been searched, the victim said.



His CCTV system had captured the trio in the act. They were arrested next day at Tampines, where bus tickets to Malaysia for that very day were found on them.

All four pleaded guilty on Tuesday to housebreaking by night. Another two charges – for breaking into two homes at Jalan Eunos and Chancery Lane in broad daylight on May 4 and 7 – were taken into consideration.

The quartet had made off with three watches, S$2,000 in cash and a gemstone on May 4, when they broke into the Chancery Lane house by forcing open the sliding door.

They did not steal anything from the Jalan Eunos house they broke into on May 7.

In court on Tuesday, all four asked for “forgiveness”. “Sorry for giving you (the police) so much work,” Alberto, 45, said, “and for coming to Singapore to commit crime." He said he has a family and four-year-old son to support in Colombia.

Through a Spanish interpreter, Caterine, 27, told the court: “I don’t know what happened to my mind." She has two small children in Colombia and has not been able to speak to her husband, Gonzales in months, she said. Caterine claimed she has been put in “the psychological ward” because she tried to kill herself in prison.

Her husband Gonzales, 32, said the couple’s children are being taken care of by their neighbours in Colombia, but he has not heard about them in months.

Jose, 41, simply asked for “forgiveness”.

In sentencing the quartet, District Judge Kessler Soh urged them to set a good example for their children. “After you have served your sentence, as you must … never commit a crime again,” he said.

For housebreaking by night, the quartet could have been sentenced to up to three years’ jail each.