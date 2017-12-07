4 injured in accident along Tanjong Pagar; man arrested for suspected drink driving

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after a multi-vehicle accident along Tanjong Pagar Road on Thursday evening (Dec 7).

Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Four people were taken to hospital after an accident along Tanjong Pagar Road. (Photo: Brenda Har/Facebook)

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.30pm, and it involved a car, taxi and a lorry.

Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Ambulances at the scene of the accident along Tanjong Pagar Road. (Photo: Brenda Har/Facebook)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eyewitness Brenda Har said she was on her way to the supermarket when she heard a "loud bang and many people screaming".

SCDF and the police arrived soon after, she said.

Ms Har added that the four pedestrians, including a man aged around 60 to 70, all appeared to be "quite badly injured".

Police investigations are ongoing.

