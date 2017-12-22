4 injured in crash involving 5 motorcycles, trailer and car on BKE

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to the hospital after several vehicles and motorcycles collided along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Friday (Dec 22) afternoon.

The police said it was alerted to the accident involving a trailer, a car and five motorcycles along BKE towards Woodlands at 3.57pm.

Four people, aged between 22 and 57, were conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.



One man in his 50s suffered a rib cage fracture, while another three had minor injuries.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the initial collision was between the trailer and a Malaysian motorcycle on its right.

The motorcycle skidded, causing a chain collision with four other motorcycles behind it. This also caused a car, which was behind the motorcycles, to be hit from the front.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.

(Photo: Telegram / SGRoad Blocks & Traffic Watch)

In a separate accident involving a motorcycle along the BKE barely two hours later, a man in his 20s suffered multiple fractures, while another man in his 40s had head injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 5.20pm about the accident on the BKE towards Woodlands, before the Avenue 3 exit.

Both men were drowsy but conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF said.