4 injured in CTE accident involving ambulance

SINGAPORE: An ambulance was among several vehicles involved in an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday (Apr 21), which resulted in four people getting injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was notified at 1.15pm that an ambulance by one of its private operators was involved in the accident at CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) before the Balestier exit.



The ambulance was sending a young boy to KK Women's and Children's Hospital when it got involved in the accident, the spokesperson said. Paramedics immediately checked and found that the boy was stable and conscious following the accident.



Three more ambulances were sent to the scene, including one to bring the boy to KKH, SCDF said.

Four others were injured in the multi-vehicle accident, which included a Comfort DelGro taxi and a white car. They were "stable and conscious", and were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, it added.