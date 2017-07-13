4 job fairs in North West district expected to draw 1,000 job seekers

SINGAPORE: Those living in the North West and who are seeking jobs may not have to look too far, as a series of four career fairs will be organised within the community.



The fairs, aimed at enhancing employment support and matching residents with jobs within the district, are expected to draw at least 1,000 job seekers.



These will be held for a day to two each, with the first one held on Thursday (Jul 13) at Nee Soon GRC. Nearly 1,000 vacancies were available – ranging from operational to executive and management levels – from 16 employers, including the Singapore Island Country Club and Dairy Farm Groups.



Vacancies for positions such as administrative assistants, system analysts, forklift drivers, infant care assistants and therapists were on offer, and in sectors including professional services, logistics, manufacturing, education, training and healthcare.

The other fairs will be rolled out at Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Bukit Panjang SMC, Sembawang GRC and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in the coming months.

The North West Community Development Council partnered Workforce Singapore and NTUC's Employment and Employability, with support from grassroots organisations, to organise the career fairs.



Advertisement Advertisement

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who is also adviser to Chong Pang grassroots organisations, said: “It is a key priority to help workers in jobs retain jobs and to help workers who lose their jobs find new jobs."



Unemployment, though low, he said, went up last year. "Economy is also transforming. We hope that this series of career fairs will help our people.”