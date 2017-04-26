4 Little India massage parlours raided, 6 women arrested

SINGAPORE: Six women were arrested in a police raid on four massage parlours in Little India on Wednesday (Apr 26).

In a news release, the police said that officers from the Central Police Division checked seven women at the massage parlours. Six of them, aged between 29 and 50, were arrested.

Actions were also taken against the massage parlours for offences under the Massage Establishments Act, the police added.

Channel NewsAsia understands all four outlets offered sexual services.

Officers conducting enforcement operations at a massage parlour in Little India. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The police said the operation was part of its ongoing enforcement efforts against errant massage establishments. Investigations are ongoing.