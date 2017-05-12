4 men arrested for rioting at Smith Street Hawker Centre

SINGAPORE: Four men aged between 36 and 40 were arrested on Friday (May 12) for their alleged involvement in a case of rioting at Smith Street Hawker Centre on Tuesday night.

In a media release late on Friday, police said they received a report of a fight on Tuesday at about 10.40pm. They established that two victims were having drinks when they were attacked by a group of assailants using beer bottles. The assailants then fled the scene, police said.

Police are still on the hunt for the remaining suspects who are involved in the case, and investigations are ongoing.

The men will be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to seven years, and could face caning.