4 men arrested for suspected robbery along Syed Alwi Road

SINGAPORE: Four men were arrested after being suspected of robbing two victims of more than S$11,000 in cash.

Police said in a press release on Tuesday (May 2) that they received a report on Apr 30 of two men who were robbed along Syed Alwi Road by four unknown men. The victims were accosted by the suspects and brought to Desker Road, where more than S$11,000 was taken from them.

The four suspects then fled in separate directions, but police managed to arrest two of them. The other two suspects' identities were subsequently established, and police arrested them along Potong Pasir on May 1, the press release said.

The first two suspects will be charged for robbery on Tuesday, while the other two will be charged on Wednesday, police said.



If convicted, they each face jail of between two and 10 years as well as at least six strokes of the cane.