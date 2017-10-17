4 men arrested over counterfeit mobile phones

SINGAPORE: Four men were arrested on Oct 13 for their suspected involvement in the possession of counterfeit mobile phones for the purpose of trade, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs said on Tuesday (Oct 17).

The Singapore Customs had received a tipoff regarding the import of counterfeit mobile phones on Oct 12 and, that night, officers intercepted six consignments from Hong Kong consisting of 180 mobile phones at the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore. They then referred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the joint press release said.

CID officers subsequently carried out an islandwide operation on Oct 13 to raid a warehouse and office in Ubi, as well as residential units in Pasir Ris, Toa Payoh, Hougang and Bright Hill. The four men, aged between 30 and 41, were arrested and a total of 288 counterfeit phones worth S$288,000 were seized, they said.

The seized mobile phones were worth S$288,000. (Photo: SPF)

Preliminary investigations showed that the men are believed to be involved in a syndicate which distributes counterfeit mobile phones, the press release said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademark shall be liable to a fine of up to S$100,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

