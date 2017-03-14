4 men arrested over St James Power Station murder

SINGAPORE: Four men, aged between 20 and 28, have been arrested over the murder of another man at St James Power Station on Sunday, police said in a media statement in the early hours of Tuesday (Mar 14).

The first suspect was identified and arrested on Sunday itself. Officers subsequently established the identities of the three other suspects as well and arrested them in an operation on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the incident is believed to have arisen from a dispute between the murder victim and a staff member of the entertainment outlet at St James Power Station.

One of the suspects, a 27-year-old man, will be charged on Tuesday with murder with common intention, an offence which carries the death penalty.



Investigations against the other three suspects are still ongoing.

SOLVED WITHIN 48 HOURS

"I would like to commend all the officers who had worked tirelessly and selflessly round the clock to solve this case within 48 hours," said Director CID (Covering), Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Sekher Warrier.

"Despite the challenges, our officers displayed perseverance and tenacity in their investigation and intelligence probes, which coupled with the extensive ground work, have resulted in the swift and successful arrest of all the suspects.

"The police are committed to keep Singapore safe and we will spare no effort to track down offenders to ensure that they are brought swiftly to justice and face the full brunt of the law.”