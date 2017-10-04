4 more pre-schools to close amid shareholder lawsuit

SINGAPORE: Four pre-schools - the Buttercups Kindergarten in Pasir Panjang and Rochester, Frobel Pre-school Woodlands and School House by the Garden @ AMK - will close in mid-October.

In a joint media statement on Wednesday (Oct 4), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), Education Services Union (ESU), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced that the schools run by the Friedrich Frobel company will close with effect from Oct 12.



"This follows the recent closure of three other pre-schools under Friedrich Frobel (Buttercups Montessori Kindergarten, Happy Brainy Kidz in Wonderland and Frobel Lilac)," the statement read.



ALTERNATIVE PLACEMENT ARRANGED



"To support families and centre staff who have been affected by these closures", several measures have been taken, according to the statement.



ECDA has arranged alternative placement for children who attended the shuttered preschools in other available schools in the area. The agency is also assisting parents of students attending the soon-to-close schools with placement.



"Given the circumstances, we understand that some operators are supporting parents with the initial enrolment costs," the statement read.



Additionally, grassroots advisors and a volunteer lawyer are also helping parents with matters relating to deposits and fees.



Meanwhile, MOM and Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board will assist affected members of staff with issues pertaining to owed salaries and CPF contributions. ESU will also help staff find alternative employment.



"COMPLICATED" MATTER



The closure is "complicated by the many stakeholders involved, as well as the ongoing lawsuit between various shareholders of Friedrich Frobel", the statement read.



One of the shareholders, Song Fanrong, was jailed recently for contempt of court. Song was first sent to prison on Sep 11 after she disobeyed a Mareva injunction to freeze her assets following a lawsuit filed by Chinese businessmen for alleged fraud.



Despite the court order, Song sold 2 per cent of her shares in Friedrich Frobel and some assets in the Buttercups Kindergarten Business.



Her jail time was later extended by five months when she failed to return the S$300,000 she gained from selling the assets.



"Separately, SPF has initiated criminal investigations following the filing of several police reports. The Insolvency and Public Trustee's Office is also monitoring the company's status closely," the statement said.



"ECDA will continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with relevant agencies to minimise disruption to children and parents as far as possible," it added.