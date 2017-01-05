4 new members co-opted into PAP’s Central Executive Committee

SINGAPORE: Four additional members have been co-opted into the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Central Executive Committee, after it met on Thursday (Jan 5).

The newly co-opted members are Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Mr Ong Ye Kung, Mr Sitoh Yih Pin and Mr Murali Pillai, announced PAP Organising Secretary and chair of the PAP HQ Exco, Chan Chun Sing in a news release.

There are now 18 members in the PAP CEC - the highest decision-making body in the party. Twelve members were voted in when the PAP held its 34th party conference on Dec 4 last year, while two others were co-opted in at the time.

On Thursday, Mr Ong was also appointed as a PAP organising secretary alongside Mr Chan and Mr Gan Kim Yong. Mr Teo Ser Luck and Mr Sam Tan have been named as assistant organising secretaries.