4 Singaporeans convicted of raping 2 women in Taiwan given probation: Reports

SINGAPORE: Four Singaporean men were on Friday (Oct 6) convicted of raping two women in Taiwan but they will not have to serve time behind bars, according to Taiwan news reports.

Focus Taiwan reported that Lau Wei Seng was sentenced to a term of one year and eleven months, suspended for five years, Bryan Ong Kun Jun got one year and ten months, suspended for five years, Tan Juan Yin got one year and nine months, suspended for four years and Lim Wei Xuan got one year and eight months, suspended for four years.

During the suspended period, they will stay in Taiwan under supervised probation.

The suspended sentences were handed down because all four reached settlements and paid compensation to their victims, according to the report.

All four men were 23 when they committed the offences last year. Believed to be students on holiday, the men met the two local women and invited them back to where they were staying, before getting them drunk and raping them.

They then tried to leave Taiwan on Dec 13 but were arrested before they could do so.

According to the Central News Agency, the Taiwan Shihlin District Court said in a press release that the victims had forgiven the defendants and pleaded for leniency on their behalf.

The court also noted that the four were undergraduates and said they had been already "taught a tough lesson" as they had been detained for more than eight months after they were arrested and were unable to return to Singapore or continue their studies.

Prison would hinder their rehabilitation and result in social costs, Central News Agency cited the court as saying.