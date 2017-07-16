4 teens arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit robbery

SINGAPORE: Four teens aged between 14 and 16 were arrested in Bishan early on Sunday morning (Jul 16) for allegedly conspiring to commit robbery.

In a news release, police said they were informed of a group of men donning black masks along Bishan Street 12 at about 12.55am on Sunday.



Officers from Tanglin Police Division responded and managed to detain the four suspects along Bishan Road soon after.

According to police, investigations revealed that the suspects had planned to commit robbery in the vicinity but decided to abandon their plans.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the suspects could face a jail term of between two to 10 years, as well as at least six strokes of caning. If a robbery is committed between 7pm and 7am, those convicted could be jailed between three to 14 years, and be given at least 12 strokes of the cane.