4 teens arrested over incident of man throwing bicycle into canal near Punggol

SINGAPORE: Four teenagers believed to be involved in a case of rash act and public nuisance near Punggol MRT station and bus interchange have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday (Jun 20).

The police said they received a report of a man throwing a bicycle into a canal and riding a bicycle in an MRT station and bus interchange last Friday.

Four men aged between 16 and 18 were arrested on Monday, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A video circulated online last week showing a shirtless young man throwing a yellow bicycle into a canal. He is then shown riding around what looks like Punggol MRT station on a bicycle, and then nearly colliding with an oncoming bus while riding on a road.

Screengrab of a video showing a man riding a bicycle in an MRT station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted of committing a rash act, the suspects face up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both. If convicted for public nuisance, the suspects face a fine of up to S$1,000.