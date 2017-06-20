4 teens arrested over incident of man throwing bicycle into canal near Punggol

SINGAPORE: Four teenagers believed to be involved in a case of rash act and public nuisance near Punggol MRT station and bus interchange have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday (Jun 20).

The police said they received a report of a man throwing a bicycle into a canal and riding a bicycle in an MRT station and bus interchange last Friday.

Four men aged between 16 and 18 were arrested on Monday, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A video circulated online last week showed a shirtless young man throwing a yellow bicycle into a canal. He is then shown riding around what looks like Punggol MRT station on a bicycle, and then nearly colliding with an oncoming bus while riding on a road.

Screengrab of a video showing a man riding a bicycle in an MRT station.

The arrests come less than a week after police arrested a 14-year-old last Thursday for allegedly throwing a rented ofo bicycle from an HDB block in Whampoa.

Video of the incident, which happened at Block 116B Jalan Tenteram, showed a young man picking up a bicycle with the ofo logo and throwing it off the block. Another male voice could be heard in the background saying: "This is not my fault, I swear to god".

Bike-sharing start-up ofo told Channel NewsAsia that it had lodged a police report over the incident.



If convicted of committing a rash act, the suspects face up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both. If convicted for public nuisance, the suspects face a fine of up to S$1,000.