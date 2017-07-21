4 women arrested for carrying out sexual services in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Four women were arrested on Thursday (Jul 20) for advertising sexual services online and then carrying out these services in residential areas.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the women brought their illegal business to the residential areas of Ang Mo Kio.

Police and SCDF officers conducted checks at housing estates in not just Ang Mo Kio, but also in Hougang, Kovan and Upper Paya Lebar and arrested the four women.

Three men were also arrested for drug-related offences during the 13-hour operation.

About S$940 and four mobile phones were seized in line with the operation that resulted in the women's arrests while "drug paraphernalia" were seized from the men's arrests, police said in a news release.

A massage establishment was also discovered to have breached licensing regulations.



Investigations against all seven suspects are ongoing.

