4-year-old girl killed in fatal accident in Bukit Batok; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A four-year-old girl died on Monday evening (Oct 9) after she was hit by a car in Bukit Batok.



The 53-year-old male driver of the car was arrested for causing death by a rash act, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said they were alerted on Monday at around 6.40pm to an accident involving a car and two female pedestrians along Bukit Batok Central towards Bukit Batok West Avenue 2.

The girl was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she subsequently died of her injuries. The other pedestrian, who is 37 years old, was conscious when taken to the same hospital, the police said.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the injured woman is a domestic helper who was with the girl at the time of the accident.

In an earlier statement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it sent two ambulances to the scene of the accident. Both the woman and the child had serious injuries, SCDF said.

