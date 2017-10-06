40% of pre-schools in Singapore now SPARK-accredited

SINGAPORE: Forty per cent of all pre-schools islandwide are now certified under the Early Childhood Development Agency's (ECDA) Singapore Pre-school Accreditation Framework (SPARK), up from 30 per cent last year, ECDA said on Friday (Oct 6).

SPARK certification assesses pre-school education programmes in kindergartens and childcare centres in the areas of leadership, planning and administration, staff management, resources, curriculum and pedagogy.

With 225 more pre-schools receiving their certificates on Friday, there are now 770 pre-schools certified under the framework, compared to 601 last year.

ECDA said the accreditation gives parents assurance about the quality of the pre-school that they enrol their child in. In order to attain the SPARK certification, pre-schools have to undergo a rigorous assessment conducted by ECDA on whether they have the processes and systems in place to deliver positive development outcomes for their children.

ECDA also said it will update its Quality Rating Scale (QRS) for SPARK to provide greater focus on teaching and learning.

The QRS is a self-appraisal tool to help pre-schools evaluate the quality of their education programmes, and is part of the SPARK certification process. ECDA said the updated QRS will be more easily adopted by pre-schools for self-appraisal.

